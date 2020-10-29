Richard Alan Parker, 76, of Spring Creek, died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at home.
Born on Oct. 4, 1944, in Olean, New York, he was the son of the late Victor and Lucille Greene Parker.
He was raised in Clarendon, and started working multiple part-time jobs at the young age of 12 so as to help provide for his brothers and sisters during his teenage years. He worked as a golf caddie and also worked setting up pins at the bowling alley. As a young adult, he continued to work part-time jobs at Deerhead Inn in Spring Creek tending bar and also delivering milk for Warren County Dairy.
He was employed as a tool and die maker for Betts Industries from 1966 to 1975 and 1976 to 2010, when he retired due to health reasons. He was a graduate of the Class of 1962 of Warren Area High School.
Richard served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1966 aboard the USS Kitty Hawk in the South China Sea during the Vietnam War as an Aviation Ordinance Man.
On April 23, 1966, he married Andrea Bowes Parker with whom he recently celebrated 54 years of marriage.
He was a lifetime member of the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as treasurer and also assistant chief. He was a lifetime member of the Corry VFW and had served as a Spring Creek Township Supervisor.
Richard will be remembered for his dedication to his family and many campfires with family and friends along the banks of Brokenstraw Creek.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons; Bradley Alan (Jodi) Parker, of Corry and Brandon Frederick (Sheila) Parker, of Spring Creek; one sister, Mary (Robert) Putnam, of Erie; three sisters-in-law; Anne Montalone, of Ilion, New York, Nan Montalone, of Fort Wayne, Indiana and April Parker of Erie; 10 grandchildren, Amanda (James) Deane, Jeffrey (Kelsey) Parker, Allyson (Joshua) Woodard, Tyler (Alivia) Parker, Curtis (Sara) Parker, Alexandra (Curtis) Fox, Molly (Steven) Steigmeyer, Meg Blake, Jacob Blake and Emily Blake; four great-grandchildren, Kylynn Deane, Landon Deane, Sterling Fox and Linkoln Parker and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert and Kenneth Parker and Joseph and Paul Montalone, and three sisters, Ruth Montalone, Elaine Huber and Linda Parker.
Friends will be received for a time of visitation at the West Spring Creek Congregational Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 with Rev. Michael James Sperry, pastor officiating. Full military honors will follow immediately at the West Spring Creek Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Community Nursing Services of North East hospice staff, especially Jill, Becky, Hannah and Stephanie. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Community Nursing Services of North East or the West Spring Creek Congregational Church.
McKinney Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Inc. in Youngsville have been entrusted with all arrangements. Online condolences may be left at mckinneyfuneral.com.
