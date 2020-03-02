Katherine 'Kay' Davitt, 77

Katherine “Kay” Davitt, of Titusville, passed away suddenly Friday morning Feb. 28, 2020 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Kay was born on Dec. 13, 1942. She was a graduate of Colestock High School, class of 1960. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Davitt on June 25, 1960, celebrating 59 years together.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William “Allen” and Mildred Prichard Eddy; and a son, Jeffrey Robert Davitt.
Kay is survived by her husband, Robert; daughters, Kimberly Schroeder, of Valencia, Pa., Theresa Davitt, of Titusville, Pa., Christine Phillis, of Titusville, Pa. and Suzanne Walia and husband, Pradeep, of Downers Grove, Illinois.; eight grandchildren, Melissa Schroeder Eckendahl (Ryan), Mathew Schroeder, Cassandra Phillis Rago (Ken), April Phillis Fabiano, Cheryl Phillis (companion, Dave Townsend), Laura Phillis Grazier (Chris), Meerah Walia Waters (Alex) and Chaitan Walia; five great-grandchildren, Carlee Grazier, Caden Grazier, Brenna Fabiano, Brihanna Rago and Ryleigh Rago; a brother, Robert Eddy (Roberta), of Creekside, Pa.; sisters Marsha Edwards (David), of Lansdale, Pa. and Linda Holquist (David) of Naperville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay was employed by Robinson’s Wallcoverings, Inc. for 19 years as vice president of human resources, and retired in 1993. She loved gardening, knitting, playing cards and gathering around her kitchen table with her family and many friends. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and Presbyterian Women.
A memorial service will be held in her honor in the summer.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mildred P. Eddy Nursing Scholarship Fund c/o The Titusville Alumni Association, 302 East Walnut St., Titusville, Pa., 16354.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, Pa., 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
