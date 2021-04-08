Karen Hull, 73, died Saturday morning at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.
Karen was born on Aug. 13, 1947, in Titusville, the daughter of Richard and Mary Viele Hummel.
She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy. Karen spent her life as a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family.
In her spare time, Karen enjoyed playing cards.
Karen is survived by her husband, John Hull, whom she married on Sept. 13, 1969; two sons, Forrest Hull, of Austintown, and Ryan Hull, of San Antonio, Texas; brother, Paul Hummel, of Titusville, and a grandson, Johnathan Hull.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Karen’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.
