Robert E. Schultz, 82, of Titusville, passed away on Monday morning, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Corry Manor.
Bob was born on Feb. 20, 1938 in Meadville, a son of the late Norman and Margaret Bolster Schultz.
Bob was a graduate of the Meadville High School. He had been employed at the former Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. in Titusville for 29 ½ years. Bob was co-owner, with Tom Oney, of the former Candlelight Restaurant in Pleasantville. He had also worked as manager of the deli at the Pleasantville Market and as a cook at Country Acres Personal Care Home.
Bob had attended St. Walburga Church.
Bob was the last of his immediate family. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his close friend and business partner, Thomas Oney, and a sister, Jacqueline Hindman.
Friends may attend a viewing at St. Titus Church, following the COVID-19 guidelines, on Monday, Dec. 28 from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated there at 10 a.m. with Fr. Walter E. Packard as celebrant.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, Pa. 16346.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
