Stephen R. Radabaugh, 69, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Titusville Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Stephen was born on Nov. 10, 1952 in Oil City, a son of the late Virgil and Winifred Amsdell Radabaugh. He was married to Kathryn McCalmont, who preceded him in death on Oct. 12, 2020.
He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
In addition to his parents and wife, Stephen was preceded in death by several siblings.
No public calling hours will be observed.
Private interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.