Linda Joy Edwards, 62, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in a plane crash in Jamestown, New York.
Linda was born on April 17, 1958 in Warren, a daughter of the late Charles Fuller and Joyce (Parker) Fuller, of Warren, who survives.
Linda was a 1976 graduate of Warren Area High School and had been employed at Blair Corp for over 40 years, where she updated and maintained various data bases for all the catalogs and e-commerce for the Home department.
She was a member of the Warren First Nazarene Church and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda volunteered at the Rouse Home for many years, helping residents to the Sunday church services.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steven Edwards, whom she married on April 18, 1981, in Warren; her two sons, Andrew (Melissa) Edwards, of Youngsville, and Robert (Kristin) Edwards, of Graham, North Carolina; a sister, Sharon (Gary) Wagner, of Pittsfield; a sister-in-law, Becky Fuller, of Warren; grandchildren, Corinthia, Abiana, Corban, Bradley and Paisley Edwards, and Evelyn Aker.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Hayden Edwards and her brother, Alan Fuller, who was the pilot of the plane.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the Warren First Nazarene Church, 907 Pennsylvania Ave., in Warren. A funeral service will be held there on Monday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Jason Maier, pastor, and retired minister Rev. Marcus Briggs, co-officiating. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to the Warren First Nazarene Church, 907 Pennsylvania Ave. East, Warren Pa. 16365, or to Struthers Library Theater, 302 West Third Ave., Warren Pa. 16365.
The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Youngsville have been entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
