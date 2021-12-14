Daniel Hugh “Huey” Moore, 76, of Lincolnville, passed away Friday morning, Dec. 10, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Huey was born on March 31, 1945 in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ernest Lee Moore and Cora Woods Moore.
He and his older sister, Betsy, grew up in Penn Hills. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1965 and married the love of his life, Sharon Schlessman, on Dec. 23, 1965 before being deployed to Korea, where he served as a radar technician until his honorable discharge in 1968.
He and Sharon lived in El Paso, Texas before settling in Pittsburgh — first Penn Hills then to Holiday Park, where their two sons were born, Daniel Hugh “Danny” Moore Jr. and Scott David Moore.
Huey spent his career working for AT&T, which allowed him to see much of the country. He and his family moved to Monroe, New York in 1982, where he enjoyed weekend horseshoe tournaments with his friends.
After retiring in 1995, Huey and Sharon moved to Lincolnville, Pa. where Huey began his second career doing carpentry work with his good friend, John Fielding.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing softball, golf, bowling and horseshoes. He was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.
Huey is survived by his sons, Daniel H. Moore Jr., of Marshfield, Massachusetts, and Scott Moore and wife, Jen, of Newport, Vermont; grandchildren, Gretchen, Nathan, Danny and Abby Moore; a sister, Betsy Crombie, of South Carolina; nieces, Cheryl Beecham and husband, Arnold, and Barbara Skarbek, of Columbia, South Carolina; cousins, Mary Jane Woods, of Torrington, Wyoming, and Diane Ferris and husband, Larry, of Pittsburgh; his caregivers, Doris Dorn and Lisa Harmich; good friends, John and Tracy Fielding; Army friends, Jon Miller, Tom Bosetti and Bob Boone, and many others.
No public services will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. 15224.
