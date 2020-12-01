Mrs. Ethel (Sue) M. Vroman, of 421 East Walnut St., Titusville, died on Sunday, Nov. 29, peacefully at her home.
Ethel was born on Sept. 14, 1930, in Titusville, to the late Homer and Ethel Buchanan Kinney.
She was a Titusville High School graduate. She was employed by GTE Sylvania, in Pleasantville, for over 14 years.
Mrs. Vroman enjoyed raising her large family and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the local PNA Women’s Auxiliary, where one of her favorite responsibilities was presenting scholarship checks to local high school graduates to help further their education. She was a lifetime auxiliary member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW and auxiliary member of the Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368.
Her favorite holiday was Christmas and she is most famous for making and gifting her delicious peanut butter fudge. Her potato salad and Swedish meatballs were also second to none. In later years, her most enjoyed pastime was completing word search puzzles. She often joked that if all the puzzle books she had finished were stacked up, they would reach to the moon. She loved music and the entire family spent many wonderful decades together singing and making music.
Mrs. Vroman is survived by a son, Robert (BJ) S. Vroman, four daughters; Susan V. Ruot and husband, Randall, Carol L. Pipher, Patricia (Trish) A. Anthony and husband, Phillip, and Connie L. Ackerman and husband, Dan, all of Titusville; 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. One sister, Mrs. Arlene Murphy, of Townville, also survives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Rusty) L. Vroman, who passed in 1995, and three sons, Patrick, David and Timothy, as well as six brothers and two sisters.
There will be a private service for immediate family only.
Interment will be at Vroman-Excelsior Cemetery.
The family has asked that monetary donations be made to the local chapter of Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
