Mr. Harry C. Owens Jr., 98, of Pleasantville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Mr. Owens was born on March 4, 1921, in Titusville, but grew up in the Pioneer area. He was a son of the late Harry and Ida Caldwell Owens. He married Nordeen Ricke on Sept. 4, 1946, in Titusville. Mrs. Owens preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2014.
He was a graduate of Colestock High School, Class of 1939.
Mr. Owens was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army. He entered the service on Oct. 1, 1942, at Erie, and was honorably discharged on Nov. 15, 1945, at Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, with the rank of sergeant.
Harry began his working career at the former Penn Drake Refinery in Titusville, and after the closing of the plant went to work for Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel for 33 years until his retirement in 1983.
He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, camping, traveling with his wife and family, watching his favorite NASCAR driver Matt Kenseth and spending lots of quality time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harry is survived by his children, Gary L. Owens and companion, Nancy Burlingame, of Pleasantville, Keith A. Owens and wife, Vicki, of Emlenton, Donald D. Owens and wife, Joni, of Pittsfield, and Laurie A. Kramer and husband, Robert, of Mullica Hill, New Jersey; a brother, Dale Owens, of Pleasantville; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheryl A. Owens, and a granddaughter, Heather Owens, who died on Oct. 6, 1991.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, 16354 on Friday, Nov. 15, from noon to 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow conducted by Pastor Gary Kinnear.
Interment will be in Jamison Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 45, Pleasantville, PA, 16341.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
