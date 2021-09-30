Mr. Harold E. “Hap” Ewing, 91, of Titusville, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
Harold was born on Nov. 22, 1929 in Titusville to the late Harry A. and Gladys Masiker Ewing. He married Nancy Hanna on June 8, 1957.
He was a graduate of Pleasantville High, Class of 1947 and attended Penn State University.
Hap was a veteran, having served in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church.
Hap worked as a machinist at Grand Valley Manufacturing and at an industrial engraving company in Tempe, Arizona until his retirement.
He enjoyed assembling and flying prop planes, and was always inventing new products, some of which he received patents for. He liked carpentry work and did many renovation projects. Hap loved posting and having conversations on the Yesteryear in Titusville Facebook page.
Hap is survived by his two sons, Randy Ewing, of Oil City, and Todd Ewing and companion, Joann Harris, of Gilbert, Arizona; four grandchildren, Paul Johnson Jr., Justin Johnson, Joshua Ewing and Kaelyn Ewing; three great-grandchildren, Rayleigh Baker, Cohen, Summer and Cooper Johnson; a brother, Howard Ewing and wife, Cordy, of Overland Park, Kansas and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a daughter, Christa Marie Ewing; three brothers, Leslie, Robert and Richard Ewing, and two sisters, Fannie Gilson and Phyllis Beers.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be private to the family.
Interment will be at Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/ or the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, 120 Merrick St, Pleasantville, Pa. 16341.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.