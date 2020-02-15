Carol Wescoat Brown, 77, of Henderson, Nevada, formerly of Pleasantville, passed away January 30, 2020 at her home after a brief illness.
Carol was born Oct. 5, 1942 to the late Raymond (Dick) and Vivian McFate Wescoat.
Carol graduated from high school class of 1960. She went on to Clarion State Teacher College graduating with a degree in Speech Pathology Special Needs and earned a master degree from the University of California, Riverside. Upon graduation from college, she spent several years working for the State of Rhode Island before moving to California retiring from the Riverside School District, and moving to Henderson, Nevada.
Carol married Marvin Brown in Jan. 1988 and he survives. Also surviving are her sister; Marilyn George, of Grand Valley; nephew’s, Eric (Denise) George, of Titusville and Brian (Kelly) George, of Dublin, California; niece, Valerie George, of Grand Valley; several great-nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Charles McFate, of Pittsfield, stepson, David (Rebecca) Brown of Indianapolis; and a very special sister-in-law, Becky Jordan, who was her caregiver.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memorial in her name may be sent to the Pleasantville Alumni Association, Pleasantville, Pa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.