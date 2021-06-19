Mr. Richard C. “Rick” Kline, 62, of Pleasantville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 18, 2021 at his camp on Kibby Island in Tionesta.
Rick was born on Oct. 25, 1958 in Titusville to the late Herbert A. and Margaret J. Rhoades Kline. He married Diane Waddell on June 19, 1976 in Pleasantville.
He attended Titusville schools.
Rick owned and operated R Kline Trucking for 32 years.
Rick was a member of the Moose Family Center 84, Cleo J. Ross American Legion Post 368 and Elzie E. Lynch American Legion Post 033 in Tidioute.
Rick enjoyed camping, golfing, singing karaoke, watching baseball, football, hockey and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, of Pleasantville; three daughters, Sabra Kinney and husband, Larry, of Union City, Sherri Johnson and husband, Eddie, of Pleasantville, and Shana Kinney, and husband, John, of Grand Valley; ten grandchildren, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Alex Johnson, Kayli Johnson, Brooke Kinney, Breanna Kinney, Tori Kinney, Brayden Kinney, Jenna Kinney and Ian Kinney; a brother, Ronald Kline, of Florida; a sister, Bonnie McClelland and husband, Ken, of Grand Valley, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond M. Kline and Jeffrey A. Kline, who died in infancy.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4-7 p.m.
Inurnment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville
Memorial contributions can be made to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital at givetochildrens.org/
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.