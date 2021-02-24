Mr. William E. “Bill” Wakefield, 75, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital in Erie.
Bill was born on April 15, 1945, in Titusville, to the late Theodore H. Wakefield and Virginia M. Hicks Bishop. He married Rhetha L. Steadman on June 26, 1970. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year.
Bill was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1964 and the University of Pittsburgh Titusville Campus in 1985.
He was a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corp. He enlisted in Sept. 1964 and served in Vietnam on a perimeter defense and as a machine gunner on a helicopter crew. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 7, 1968 at Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Bill began his employment at Universal Cyclops Specialty Steel in 1968 as department clerk. He retired when the plant closed in 1994 as a manager of operations. He continued to work at the plant for an additional five years as the site manager for ARMCO Corp. and one more year, until 2000, for the Titusville Redevelopment Authority in the same capacity.
He was a lifetime member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Bill loved being with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, coin collecting and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
He is survived by his wife, of Centerville; a daughter, Kristen and husband, Robert Forkl and grandson, Bradley, of Guys Mills; a daughter, Kathy and husband, Brian Lane and grandson, Alex, of Cambridge Springs; siblings, Edward Wakefield and wife, Karen, of Titusville, Robert Bishop and companion, Wayne Kipple, of Phoenix, Arizona, Rhea Webster, of Maryland, Terry Wakefield and wife, Bonnie, of Titusville, Theodore Wakefield and wife, Gail, of Grand Valley, Scott Wakefield, of Titusville, Kenneth Wakefield, of Titusville; two sisters, Cynthia Wakefield, of Titusville, and Delilah Beach, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. The officers and members of the VFW and American Legion will conduct a full military service at 5 p.m.
Inurnment will be at Kingsley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Scholarship Fund, 206 St. Johns St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
