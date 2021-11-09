Mrs. Betty Lou Prather, 82, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Betty was born on July 11, 1939 in Titusville to the late Ernest and Mary Curry Proper.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Betty worked at home on the family farm and later worked for Corry Plastics until her retirement.
She was a member of Titusville Moose Lodge.
Betty enjoyed quilting, knitting, crocheting, gardening, going to the Senior Center and being with her family and friends
She is survived by her five children, Josh Prather and companion, Lois, of Titusville, Patrick Prather and partner, Lance, of Branford, Florida, Kevin Prather, of Live Oak, Florida, Melinda Falconer, of Warren, and Melissa White of Waynesboro, Pa.; nine grandchildren, Jessica, Justin, James, Jennifer, Amanda, Tyler, Ashley, Bobby and Jenny; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Kunz, of Centerville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by five brothers, Raymond, Clarence, Clair, William and Richard Proper, and two sisters, Lillian Meehan and Irene Greenawalt.
The family will receive friends at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St. on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate/donate
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.