Mary H. Harman, 94, formerly of Tionesta, passed away on Friday evening, May 28, 2021 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an extended illness.
Mary was born on Oct. 15, 1926 in Hooker, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Bernard A. Hanlon Sr. and Helen M. Morrow Hanlon.
Mary was a graduate and valedictorian of her class at Tionesta High School.
She was married to Alfred Harman, who preceded her in death on July 31, 2011.
She was previously employed by Sylvania in Pleasantville, from where she retired.
Mary was always known for her kind heart and her great cooking. Whenever you were at her home, you had better be hungry. She did not have children of her own but always made birthdays and holidays very special for her nieces and nephews.
Mary was the last of her immediate family. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard A. Hanlon Jr. and Leo “Lefty” Hanlon, and three sisters, Betty Labow, Helen Fish and Jean Covell.
Services will be held for the family on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Catharines Cemetery Chapel with Fr. Walter E. Packard, of St. Titus Church, as celebrant.
Interment will be in St. Catharines Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
