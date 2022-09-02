Carolyn Louise Davis, 78, of Tavares, Florida, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont, Florida.
Mrs. Davis was born March 27, 1944 in Oil City, Pa. to the late Kenneth Curtis Wade and Evelyn Mae Smalley Wade. Along with her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Jamieson Taylor Davis. After a long battle with cancer, Carolyn has received her new body in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus.
Mrs. Davis is survived by her daughters, Alicia Merritt and Leigh Anne Alsup (Mitch); brother, Billy Wade (Carolyn); three grandchildren, Dockery Merritt, Rebecca Milner (Grant), and Jordan Alsup (Savannah); three great-grandchildren, Jamie Alsup, Evie Milner and Saylor Alsup; long-time friend, Dan Gualtieri; niece; April Kleck (Jim); nephews, Timothy Wade and Everett Wade (Tina).
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at Collierville Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. She will be interred in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at ColliervilleFuneral.com.
