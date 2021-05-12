Mrs. M. Josephine “Jo” Pearce, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Wesbury United Methodist Community in Meadville.
Mrs. Pearce was born on May 27, 1926, in Grand Valley to the late Benton R. and Gertrude M. (Putnam) Van Guilder. She married Richard E. Pearce on Sept. 27, 1944 in Warren. Mr. Pearce preceded her in death on June 4, 1998.
She was a graduate of Youngsville High School, Class of 1944.
Mrs. Pearce was formerly employed by GTE Sylvania in Warren, Pennsylvania Gas in Warren and with the City of Titusville in the Treasurer’s office for nine years prior to her retirement.
She was a former troop leader for the Brownies and assisted with the Cub Scouts. She liked to bowl, listen to music and play the organ.
Mrs. Pearce is survived by her daughter, Amy Jones, of Spring Creek; a son, Ronald Pearce and wife, Barbara, of Mill Village; grandchildren, Brian Jones and wife, Tammy, of Centerville, Shari Carpenter and husband, Mark, of Spring Creek, Jeffrey Jones and wife, Sallianne, of Townville, Bob Pearce and wife, Summer, of New Castle, Marc Pearce, of Meadville, Gretchen Lewis and husband, Aaron, of New Castle, Bryan Merritt, of Waterford, Denise Romecki and husband, Chris, of Waterford, Kimmy Wiltse and husband, Jeff, of Hubert, North Carolina; 26 great-grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Ongley, of Erie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Pearce; a grandson, Michael Jones; a brother, Arthur Van Guilder, and a sister, Dorothy Chappel.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 on Tuesday, May 18 from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral service to follow conducted by her nephew, Rev. Mark Ongley.
Interment will be in Sanford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital, 1645 W 8th St., Erie, Pa. 16505.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.