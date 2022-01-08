Ruth (Rexford) Muir Ewing, 105, of Indiana, died on Jan. 5, 2022, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home, Rayne Township.
Born in Spartansburg on Dec. 19, 1916, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Rexford and Lina (Brightman) Rexford.
Ruth was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed crocheting and reading, and was a very dedicated Christian.
She was a member of the Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church.
Ruth will be missed by her children; Troy Stuart Muir, of Salem, Ohio, Beverly A. Johnston, of Indiana, Arden R. Muir (Kathy), of Hadley, Larry K. Muir (Becky), of Hillsdale, and Lowell R. Muir (Cheryl), of Centerville. She will also be remembered by nine grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Ruth was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Muir; second husband, Charles Ewing; siblings, Kenneth Rexford and Mildred Paul-Merry; granddaughter, Sherry Iliff, and stepdaughter, Louanne Ewing Langdon.
Friends will be received on Monday, Jan. 10 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana and again on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from noon until 1 p.m. at Titusville Wesleyan Methodist Church, where her funeral service will immediately follow, with Pastor Ben Blowers officiating. Burial will be in Convenanter Cemetery, Titusville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, 31 S. 12th Street, Indiana, Pa. 15701.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
