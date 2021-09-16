Emily Lynn Tucker, 39, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh after an extended illness.
Emily was born on Jan. 19, 1982 in Oil City to William B. McDevitt III and Patricia Combs. She married Raymond F. Tucker on Aug. 25, 2012 in Pleasantville.
She was a graduate of Cranberry High School, Class of 2001, Butler Community College in 2003 and Clarion University in 2017, with an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Learning.
Emily worked for Community Ambulance Service, UPMC Northwest and for Cook Forest and Clear Creek State Park before she retired due to her illness. She volunteered for many local fire departments as a fire fighter and EMT.
Throughout elementary and high school, Emily participated in 4-H raising hogs and horses under the loving guidance of Marv Miller.
Emily was known as a good soul. Her third grade teacher called her “my little social worker” because she tried to take care of everyone. That attitude followed her through her adult life.
She is survived by her husband, of Titusville; three daughters, Alicia M. and Ashley D. Kaster, of Titusville, and Julie E. Tucker, of Titusville; her mother, Patricia Baker and husband, Richard, of Oil City; her father, William B. McDevitt III and husband Thomas A. Wojotowicz, of Oil City; a brother, William B. McDevitt IV and wife, Heather, of Oil City; two nephews, Zachary and Alex McDevitt, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and a very special aunt, DJ Wood.
Emily was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, J.E. and H. Patricia Combs; paternal grandparents, William and Dorothy McDevitt, and her mother and father-in- law, Raymond and Carol Tucker.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., Titusville on Monday, from noon to 2 p.m., at which time a funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Shawn Johnson officiating.
Interment will be at Jamison Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Paula S. Cousins Ovarian and Endometrial Cancer Foundation Inc. at paulaspromise.org/.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
