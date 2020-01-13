Dale William Lundy, 57, of Meadville, passed away, unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital surrounded by his family. Dale was born on June 28, 1962 in Youngtown, Ohio, a son of Lois Begeot Lundy and the late James Lundy. He was a 1980 graduate of Boardman High School.
In 1988, Dale married Lynne Yankle, who preceded him in death on Aug. 20, 1992. He was also preceded in death by his father, James.
Dale was known for his infections laugh and contagious smile. He married Christa Bossard on June 25, 2016. Together, they enjoyed traveling, attending concerts and supporting the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. He loved to golf with his buddies and spend time with his friends and family.
Dale is survived by his wife, Christa, of Meadville; his mother, Lois, of Boardman, Ohio; two brothers, Ron Lundy and his companion Jane, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, and Rich Lundy and his wife Mary Kay, of Columbus, Ohio; two daughters, Kayla Klacik and her husband Mike, of New Middletown, Ohio, and Brooke Battin, of Columbus, Ohio; a son, Logan Battin, of Meadville; a granddaughter, Madelyn Klacik, who he adored; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to call today from 4 to 8 p.m. at Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Glen VanCise, officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335 or Saint James Haven, 779 N. Main Street, Meadville, Pa. 16335.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Dale’s Book of Memories online at warrenfh.com.
