Ellwood J. “Woody” Southwick, Jr., a resident of Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Ellwood was born on June 23, 1947, in Titusville to the late Ellwood J. and Babe Ruth (Richardson) Southwick, Sr.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School.
Ellwood was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Ellwood was a breeder and showed Quarter horses. He also enjoyed the outdoors and hunting.
He is survived by two sons, Scott Southwick and wife, Dawn, of Warren, and Ken Yildiran, of Hobart, Tanzania; a daughter, Holly Southwick, of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren, Hunter Southwick, Kimberly, Kayla and Jonathan Yildiran and a sister, Jane Burns, of Chickasha, Oklahoma.
Ellwood was preceded in death by an aunt who raised him, Lillian Southwick.
No public services are being conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Erie, Pa. 16505 or to Country Acres Personal Care Home, 2017 Meadville Rd., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
