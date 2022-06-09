Chad A. Turner, 45, of Meadville passed away unexpectedly, on Friday, June 3, 2022. Chad was born in Titusville on Oct. 23, 1976, the son of the late Ned Turner and Catherine Antill Turner.
On Aug. 3, 2013, Chad married Dawn Marie Ferry. He was the best daddy ever according to his beloved daughter, Elaina, “Lou.” Chad, a fighter always going full throttle, was a fiercely loyal friend to all who knew him and the life of the party. Through his tattooing, he demonstrated his love of art.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Marie Turner; two daughters, Kaylee and Elaina “Lou” Turner; two brothers, three sisters and numerous family and friends.
To send condolences, please visit vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
