Kevin Mark Lorey, 65, of Titusville, passed away Wednesday morning, July 6, 2022, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born on March 6, 1957, in Bellevue, Pa. He was the son of Joyce Rankin and the late Harold Lorey.
Kevin graduated from Bellevue High School in 1975, then earned his degree in Mechanical Drafting/Design from Triangle Tech.
He married Karen M. Wujcik on June 4, 1983, at Assumption Church in Oil City.
Kevin was a Senior Designer at Joy Mining Machinery/Komatzu for 43 years before retiring in January 2020.
He was an avid hunter and looked forward to deer season and hunting with his children every year. He loved woodworking, working outdoors, watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, and spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Karen, of Titusville; their children, Stefanie Swartz and husband, Caleb, of Harrisville, Ashley Lorey and fiancé, Keith Hamilton, of Wellsburg, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Hannah and Elijah Swartz, who always loved spending time with “Gup”; his mother, Joyce Rankin, of Economy, Pa.; two brothers, Ken Lorey and wife, Joann, of Pittsburgh, and Keith Lorey and wife, Ruth, of Economy; his aunt, Harvene Lynch and husband, Earl, and numerous cousin, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harvey and Margaret Klingman, and uncle, Clyde Klingman.
No public calling hours will be observed.
A private celebration of Kevin’s life with his family will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.