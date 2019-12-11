Mrs. Joyce J. Fortney, 85, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 4:10 a.m., at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Joyce was born on Feb. 11, 1934, in Titusville to the late Raymond C. and Ruth H. Emerson Johnson. She was formerly married to the late Jack C. Fortney
Joyce was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1952.
She worked numerous office and sales jobs in the Titusville area, and was an Avon representative for many years.
Joyce was a member of the former Titusville Emanuel Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed participating in the Titusville Hospital Follies, community functions, volunteering at voting polls, loved dancing, and being with her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Lane A. Fortney and wife, Jamie, of Titusville; Randall J. Fortney and wife, Tracy, of Clinton, Montana; two grandchildren, Colin Fortney, of Bonner, Montana, and Sophia Dalton and husband, Brandon, of East Missoula, Montana; three great-grandchildren, Elyce and Cejay Fortney, and Jackson Dalton; two sisters, Marilyn Burdick, of Titusville, Sandy Madden and husband, Bob, of Titusville; one brother, John A. Johnson and wife, Maggie, of Tionesta; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Richard C. Johnson; two sisters, Shirley Dodd and Joan Duliakas; and a nephew, Craig Burdick.
No public calling hours will be observed. A memorial open house will be held for family and friends on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Lane Fortney’s home, 513 E. Bloss St. Titusville.
Memorial contributions can be made to Titusville Summer Theater, P.O. Box 707, Titusville, PA, 16354.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
