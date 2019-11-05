Timothy J. Wagner, 67, of Titusville passed away on Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Titusville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center. He had been a resident there for the past several years.
Timothy was born on April 24, 1952, in Titusville to the late Leon E., Sr. and Helen V. Burt Wagner.
He was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1972.
Tim worked as a meat cutter in his early years in Texas, and as a gas attendant for the former Otto Gas in Pleasantville. He was last employed as a well driller for Lesko Industries in Odessa, Texas.
He previously attended the Shamburg Christian Church.
Tim enjoyed collecting old model cars, family gatherings, playing cards, jamborees and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by one sister Linda Wagner McCain Misky, of Moore, South Carolina; two brothers, Richard Wagner, of Titusville and Ronald Wagner, of Moore, South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Fayth Wagner Coughlin; several nieces and nephews, Michael McCain, Rhonda, Heather, Todd, Melissa and Courtney.
Tim is preceded in death by two brothers, Leon “Pete” and Larry Wagner; and one nephew Benjamin McCain.
A private graveside service is being conducted for family at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery in Pleasantville.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation and Asera Care for all of their care, and to his special friends, Evora Wagner, Arwon Chamberlin and Gayle Martin.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
