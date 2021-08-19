Marie Stewart died peacefully on Aug. 15, 2021 at the age of 98. She resided at Greenwood Village.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents ,Albert and Johanna VanDyke; her sisters, Antionette VanDyke, Viola Field, Margaret Smith and brother, Albert VanDyke.
Marie was employed at AFNB as a personnel supervisor, before retiring to Florida. She then worked for Community Education Credit Union in Titusville as a supervisor. Marie was deeply loved and cherished. She was kind, had a sense of humor and was always a gracious hostess and very giving. She was spunky and independent. She lived and loved well.
Marie leaves behind a sister-in-law, Carolyn VanDyke; brother-in-law, Robert Smith; stepson, Bruce, along with many nieces and nephews, one which was Ron Wolff, of Florida and his wife, Barbara (BeeGee), who were such a blessing to her. Memorial services will be held at Daniel O’Riley Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.