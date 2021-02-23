On the morning of Feb. 19, Randy Barr, 64, passed away after an extended battle with complications due to COVID-19.
Randy Steven Barr was born in Oil City on Dec. 9, 1956. Randy is survived by his parents, Charles and Carol Barr, of Bankson Road. He graduated from Oil City High School in 1974.
He was the proud owner of Barr Logging, a company he ran for over 40 years. He loved working outside in the woods. He also performed other odd jobs, including bulldozing, running an excavator and driving a dump truck. Over his lifetime, Randy’s hobbies evolved from driving a race car—he was Track Champion in 1993—to feeding the wildlife around his country home. He was famous for taking in strays and leaves behind a few beloved family pets. Friends and relatives will miss his generosity, his dependability and his sense of humor.
Randy was preceded in death by close friends, Merle and Bea Boughner.
He was married for more than 20 years to Cindy Leah Barr (neé Chrispen), who survives. Randy is also survived by his stepdaughter, Sara Watson; stepson, Jack Watson and companion, Katie McClellan; brother, Kurt Barr; brother, Jim Barr and wife, Paula; sister, Kim Lynch and companion, Bill Myers; numerous nieces and nephews and his very best friend, Aubrey “Rosie” Hanlon (age 9).
A memorial service will be held in the spring. The family asks that donations be sent to the Venango County Humane Society.
The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to reinselfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.