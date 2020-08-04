Floyd M. Brothers, 84, of state Route 957, Columbus, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
He was born on April 19, 1936, in Perry Township, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Jacob and Martha Stants Brothers.
Floyd was raised and educated in various locations in Pennsylvania. He became a farm hand in Clarion for two years before enlisting in the U. S. Navy in 1955. He sailed all over the world and was a boiler man on his ship, the USS Brownson DD 868. Floyd was honorably discharged in 1959.
He returned to Titusville, where he worked for a sawmill and various jobs over the years. When Floyd moved to Corry, he worked for Aclesiastical and Ajax. He then became a woodsman for a while and later worked for R D & D in Erie. Prior to retirement, Floyd worked for MPE, in Corry, as a machinist.
He enjoyed bowling on several leagues, hunting, fishing, collecting and working on model trains and working with his hands. He also enjoyed traveling to Canada for fishing trips. Floyd really enjoyed spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by four sisters; Ethel, Alma, Betty and Viette; and a brother, Roy.
Floyd is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Bauer Brothers, whom he married on Aug. 25, 1956, in Pleasantville and three daughters; JoElla Kearns and her husband, Gary, of Meadville, Joyce Matija and her husband, Tom, of Waterford and Julie Slye and her husband, Doug Jr., of Columbus.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren; Tonica (Gerald), Lisa, Mitchell, Julie (Jeff), Nicole (John), Cassie (Will), Darnelle (Andrew) and Sammie (Austyn); eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Relevant Church, 100 W. South St., Corry, Pa., on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service there at 11. Pastor Les Utegg will officiate. Due to CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Pleasantville.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
