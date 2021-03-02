With great sorrow, our family has lost the heartbeat of each of us, with the passing of Mary Alice Crawford on Sunday morning, Feb. 28, 2021 at Titusville Area Hospital.
Mary Alice was born on Sept. 14, 1946 in Leeper, to the late John and Agnes (Heasley) Mays. She married Gary L. Crawford on Feb. 19, 1966.
She was a graduate of North Clarion High School, Class of 1964.
Mary Alice worked at GTE Sylvania for a short period, then went on to raise her family and be a wonderful mother to her three children. Once the kids went to school full time, she looked after her mom and dad until they passed.
She was a member of St. Titus Church, a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Altar Rosary. She was also a social member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.
Mary Alice enjoyed her afternoon soap opera, Days of Our Lives. You knew it was 1 p.m. in the afternoon, as she was in her favorite chair with one of her five little puppies over the last 40 years.
She enjoyed cooking, dinners around the holidays and having cookouts. She was very good at cooking. She loved her family as only a mother can do.
Mary Alice will be missed by everyone that knew her. Our family has lost the most loving wife and special mother a family could have hoped for. All the pain is gone. God knows that it was too much, but we know she is in a better place in the arms of our loving Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Crawford Sr., of Pleasantville; three children, Gary Crawford Jr. and wife, Marsha, of Wallaceville, Terri Lynn Warner and husband, Jeff, of Kittanning, and Sherry Marie Crawford, of Columbus, Ohio; six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a brother, Ken Mays and wife, Linda, of Knox.
She was preceded in death by a brother, John Mays Jr.
A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at St. Titus Church, with Fr. Walter E. Packard officiating.
Interment will be in St. Catharine’s Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
