Posted: Tuesday, October 22, 2019 5:00 am

Ruth Millard, 74 of Guys Mills, passed away, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born on June 17, 1945, in Oil City to the late Harold and Pearl Winger Proper. 

Ruth attended Oil City area schools. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. 

Ruth is survived by three children, Debra Millard and her companion, Al Kinney, of Titusville; Pamela Book and her husband, Terry, of Guys Mills, and Frank Millard, of Titusville; two grandchildren, Keith Millard and companion, Erin Kennedy, of Townville and Brenda Millard and companion, Jeff Huth, of Titusville; six great-grandchildren, Abby, Keith and Haley Millard, of Oil City; Isaac Jackson, Noah Millard and Luke Huth, all of Titusville; a sister, Mary Shall, of Oil City; and one brother, James Proper, of Oil City. 

No public calling hours or services will be observed. 

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA, 16335. 

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Ruth’s Book of Memories, at warrenfh.com.

Titusville, PA

