David G. Evans, 77, of State Hwy. 8, Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, surrounded by his loving family.
David was born on Sept. 3, 1944, in Titusville to the late William “Buzz” and Dorothy (Bartlett) Evans. He married Regina Dunlevy on March 29, 1980.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served from Sept. 29, 1961, until his discharge on June 5, 1964.
David owned and operated Evans Logging prior to opening Evans Auto Clinic in Centerville. He ran the auto clinic for 41 years until his retirement in 2019.
He was a former member of the Titusville Lions Club, Venango County Posey and Titusville Moose Club.
David enjoyed dirt track racing with his brother, Bill, hunting, mowing his pasture, riding his side by side and antique cars.
He is survived by his wife, Regina, of Centerville; his children, I-Easha Irene-Downey, of Norwich, Connecticut, Shawn Dunlevy and wife, Melissa, of Centerville, Stacey Evans, of Cooperstown, Brandy Bridge, of Meadville; eight grandchildren; three brothers, William Evans and wife, Sharon, of Titusville, Kenneth Evans, of Titusville, Brian Evans and wife, Brenda, of Prospect; two sisters, Sandy Koppes, of Massillon, Ohio, Sharon Dillinger, of Titusville, and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by a grandson, Dakota Dunlevy.
No services are being observed.
A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite Humane Society or charity of one’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354. If you would like to leave the family a condolence, go to garrettfuneralhomeince.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.