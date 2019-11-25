Paul F. Thomas, 74, of Titusville, passed away Saturday morning Nov. 23, 2019, at his home.
Paul was born on August 8, 1945 in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Paul and Jane Hynson Thomas. He was married to Anna Mae Deeter on Nov. 3, 1973, in Titusville. She preceded him in death on March 2, 2005.
Paul had attended the Tidioute School. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany during the Vietnam Conflict.
Paul was a member of Enterprise United Methodist Church, a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and a member of the Titusville Moose Club.
He was a fan of Danica Patrick and enjoyed watching NASCAR races as well as a WWE fan. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Paul is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wright and husband, Ronald, of Pleasantville; two sons, Jeffrey Deeter and wife, Joey, and Steven Deeter, all of Titusville; five grandchildren, Jeremy Wright, of Titusville, Tonya Ann Frame and companion, Mike Fratus, of Pleasantville, Tyler and Kaylee Deeter, and Catie Hunt, all of Titusville; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Thomas, of Summerville, South Carolina; two sisters, Judy Klinestiver and husband, Vern, of Tidioute and Jane Weston and husband, Art, of Rogersville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a great grandson, Hunter Wagner; and a brother, Donald Thomas.
Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time full military rites will be conducted followed by the funeral service with Pastor Penny Helmbold of Enterprise United Methodist Church, officiating.
Interment will be in East Troy Cemetery.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
