Scott A. Gatto, 56, of Tionesta, formerly of Wheeling, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside after a brief illness.
Born on Jan. 14, 1966 in Wheeling, West Virginia, he was the son of Dominic and Betty Norrington Gatto.
Scott graduated from Wheeling Park High School and he then attended WV University prior to entering the Army. He was inducted into the Wheeling Park High School Hall of fame for football.
On Sept. 30, 2016, he was married to Kelli S. Gibson Gatto and she survives.
He was a lifelong member of St. Johns in Wheeling and attended Tionesta United Methodist Church with his family and friends.
Scott worked as a corrections officer at SCI Forest. He worked his way through the ranks and earned the rank of Lieutenant. He was also a long time member at SCI Forest C.E.R.T.
He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, grilling for cook outs, entertaining, listening to music with his wife, attending the Ohio Valley Italian Festival with his family yearly, and also he enjoyed DIY projects around the house,
Scott served in the United States Army and then became a member of the National Guard. He served his country for 21 years.
He is survived by his wife Kelli, and his children Dominic Gatto, Abrianna Gatto, Angelina Gatto, Antonio Gatto and Reid Gatto; an older sister, Josette; a brother, Greg Gatto and fiancee, Pearl Harmon; and his in-laws, Thomas and Cathy Gibson. Scott was well loved by his family, friends, coworkers and even strangers. He will be dearly missed by everyone.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents, an infant child, and a brother, Raymond Gatto.
As per his request, there will be no public visitations. The family is being cared for by Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg.
Military honors will be awarded at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Wheeling, West Virginia at a date to be announced.
Memorials in Scott’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the ASPCA.
Please visit fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.