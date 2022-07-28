Claude H. Bower, 57, of Youngsville, Pa, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at UPMC Hamot Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1964, a son to Raymond and Caroline (Baker) Bower, who survive him of Youngsville.
Claude worked at the Rouse Home as the activities director for many years. He was a talented musician and a great party planner. Claude enjoyed spending time at his camp with his dog, Smokey and was always full of life, as he used to say, “I’m here for a good time, not a long time.” Claude was also a founding member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #658.
In addition to his parents, Claude is survived by his two daughters, Amber Bower, of Erie, Pa. and Jenna Bower, of Dunn’s Eddy; his son, Master Sgt. Joseph Bower, of Idaho; two grandchildren, Riley and Thomas Bower; his siblings, Ralph (Nancy) Bower, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Ray (Marie) Bower, of Houston, Texas, Amy Jo Coursen and Diane Bower, both of Youngsville, Pa. and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 3-7 p.m. at the Youngsville American Legion, 10 N. Main St., Youngsville, Pa. 16371.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Rouse, 701 Rouse Avenue, Youngsville, Pa. 16371 or Paws Along the River Humane Society, 212 Elm St., Warren, Pa. 16365.
The Nelson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Youngsville, have been entrusted with all arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at nelsonfuneralhome.net.
