Dennis Alan Donor, age 70, of Athens Township, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021 after a courageous battle against complications of heart failure. He stayed strong and never lost his care for others nor his sense of humor.
Born in Titusville, on Feb. 3, 1951, he was a son of the late Merton and Charlotte (Foltz) Donor.
Dennis held multiple jobs over the years, retiring from Associated Spring after 20 years. He was very dedicated to his family, always supportive and loved to attend special school and sporting events. He enjoyed being outdoors, feeding birds, hunting and fishing.
He had a passion for setting trail cameras, keeping albums of wildlife photos he had taken. Dennis always kept busy with projects around the house, but he was especially proud of his latest project – the cabin he built for his family. He had a special fondness for German Shepherds, having had several during his life. He was a fan of muscle cars, especially Chevrolets. Dennis had a wonderful, dry sense of humor and lovingly teased his favorite people.
He is survived by his wife, Linda R. (Crosby) Donor; his son and his fiancée, Travis Donor and Tiffany Bradford; his grandson, Kaleb Donor; his granddaughter, Madison Donor, and his sister, Kathy Daniel. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in- law, Janet and Sonny Blakeslee, Margie Heginbotham, Doris Maynard, Ed and Irene Weaver, Barb and Harry Hays, Judy Weaver, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred W. Donor and David B. Donor; his sister-in-law, Sandy Donor; his brothers-in-law, Henry Daniel, Richard Weaver, James Maynard, Donald Weaver and Roy Heginbotham; his great-niece, Krystal Titus, and his great-nephew, Caleb Kuhar.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Centerville United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., officiated by Reverend Gary Kinnear.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Road, Erie, Pa. 16509 is assisting with arrangement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.