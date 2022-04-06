Donald R. Bauer, 79, of Cochranton, died Monday, April 4, 2022 at Meadville Medical Center. Born, March 31, 1943 in Alexandria, Virginia, he was the son of Raymond and Anita Hasson Bauer. He married Linda Burnheimer on March 28, 1987 and she preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2021.
Don was a 1961 graduate of Cochranton High School and following graduation worked at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin until 1980. In 1978 he began working at the former Hagland Motors in Cochranton and also Gary Demarsh Chevrolet until 1982. He then joined the former Lee Emerling Chevrolet in Meadville from 1982 -1990 and worked at Griffin Motors from 1990 until 1992, when he became partners at the Donovan-Bauer Group in Titusville until his retirement.
He also served as a police officer in Cochranton and Fairfield Township from 1968-1980, was a member of the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service since 1961, member of Cochranton Fire Department Station #4 and a lifetime member of the #429 Eagles. He was also known to go to the casinos and loved playing cards with family and friends.
Survivors include his children, Robert (Kim) Legnosky (Debbie), of Cochranton, Donald (Sonja) Bauer, of Cochranton, Deanna (Shawn) Buttray, of North Carolina, and David (Nicole) Bauer, of Meadville; grandchildren, Justin (Yevdokiya) Short, Rachel Bauer (Jason Gilliland) and Alyssa (Dustin) Hunter; three great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Blau, Emilia and Roman Short; a brother, John Bauer (Leslie Dye), of Cochranton; a niece, Andrea Bauer (Kevin Kuczma), of Florida; a sister-in-law, Carol Burnheimer; two brother-in-laws, Ronald Burnheimer and Richard Amos, and a son-in-law, Charlie Beatty.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a sister-in- law, Kathy Bauer; two sister-in-laws, Dolly Williams and Lois Amos, and his former wife, Jean Gouck.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be at the Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Thursday, April 7, from 2-4 and 7-9.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ken Hough officiating.
Interment will be in the Cochranton Cemetery.
Memorials can be made in Don’s name to the Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department, E. Adams St., Cochranton or the Crawford County Humane Society, 11012 Kennedy Hill Rd., Meadville.
Memories and condolences can be shared at dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
