Robert V. Deeter Sr., 68, of Cooperstown, passed away on Wednesday May 26, 2021 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie after a sudden illness.
Born on April 23, 1953 in Oil City, he was the son of the late Clifford and Dorothy Hynes Deeter.
Robert was a 1971 graduate of Oil City High School.
He entered the United States Army in April of 1978 and was honorably discharged July 31, 1992, retiring after 21 years of service.
He was an airplane mechanic.
During his time in the military, he did tours in Panama, Korea and Germany, as well as a tour of Saudi Arabia, where he served during Operation Desert Storm.
He was awarded the Army Service Ribbon/NCO, 3 Professional Development Ribbons, Army Good Conduct Medal with seven clusters, National Defense Medal with Bronze Star, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and the Saudi Kuwait Liberation Medal.
Robert was the owner/operator of Franklin Aircraft Services at the Franklin Airport.
He enjoyed casino trips and spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Deeter was married on Oct. 12, 1996 to the former Mary Kay Myers. She survives along with two children; Bobby Deeter and his wife, Sabrina, of York, and Laura Cota and her husband, Tony, of California; two stepchildren, Jesse Kay and his wife, Candace, of Titusville, and Michael Kay and his wife, Breann, of Cranberry; 13 grandchildren, Lily, Evie, Megan and Carly Cota, Alex and Zane Deeter, Evan, Aliah, Summer, Conner, Caleb, Ryan and Sophia Kay.
He is also survived by four sisters, Ruth Sobrowski, of Oil City, Pam Hughes, of Florida,
Donna Kifer, of North Carolina, and Gertrude Snyder, of Ohio; and five brothers, Theodore Deeter, of Oil City, Denny Deeter, of Rockland, Dave Deeter, of Florida, Clifford Deeter, of Indiana, and Jerry Deeter, of Pleasantville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers; Sonny and John Deeter, a brother-in-law, Stan Sobrowski, and a niece, Missy Deeter.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 7-9 on Friday, May 28 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery with Full Military Honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans or to the Wounded Warriors Project.
Condolences may be sent at reinselfuneralhome.com.
