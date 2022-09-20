Lionel James Wade III, 79, of Titusville died peacefully on Monday, September 12, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer.
Jim was born on October 25, 1942, in Painesville, OH to the late Lionel James “Bud” Wade Jr. and Oral (Sherman) Wade Jackson. He married Ann Elizabeth Ohl on June 6, 1964, at the Breedtown Baptist Church. Mrs. Wade preceded him in death on April 1, 2019.
He was a graduate of West Forest High School.
Jim joined the Air Force in 1960, prior to graduation from high school. He was stationed at Lackland Air Base in Texas and in England as an M.P. He was honorably discharged in 1963.
Jim worked at various machine shops in Pennsylvania and California. He was a longtime member of the Pleasantville VFD, Cherrytree VFD, and Venango County Fire Police. He was also an Auxilary Police officer with the Titusville Police Dept and the Crawford and Erie State Police for 35 years.
Jim was a life member of the Breedtown Baptist Church and attended the Hydetown Baptist Church with his granddaughter.
He was a member of the Cleo J. Post Post 368 American Legion and Titusville Moose 84.
Jim is survived by his 2nd wife, Rachel Mayhle who he married on Feb. 22, 2022; 2 sons, James Allen Wade and wife Laura, Joseph Brian Wade both of Titusville; 2 granddaughters, Sara Barnhart and husband Tom of Titusville, Brooke Barker and companion Andrew Vanderburg of Greenville; 3 great-grandchildren, Jaylynn Eccles, Rhylee Eccles, Sam Barnhart; 4 sisters, Betty Prody and husband Richard, Jean Bloomer, Nancy Millburn, Stella Betz; and a brother, Bill Wade.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Shafer; a brother, Bill Jackson; a step-father, Everet Jackson; 2 brothers-in-law; and a nephew.
Friends may call at the Hydetown Baptist Church 12749 Main St., Hydetown, PA on Thursday from 3-5 pm with the funeral service to follow conducted by Rev. Jeff Sterling.
Full military rites will be observed.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Hydetown Baptist Church at the above address or Hospice of Crawford County 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, PA 16354.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
