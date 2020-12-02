Jane Louise Stockton, 89, of Smith-Eastman Road, Spartansburg, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Titusville Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
She was born on Sept. 9, 1931, a daughter of the late Ray and Mary Brenner Rogers.
Jane was raised and educated in Spartansburg and graduated from Spartansburg High School in 1949. Her main priority was caring for her family. She was a substitute time keeper for Associated Spring Barnes Group for 16 years and was the Sparta Township tax collector for 32 years.
She was a former member of Our Lady of Victory Roman Catholic Church in Spartansburg. Jane was also a member of the Sparta Fair Association for 50 years and the Friendly Neighbors Club in Spartansburg. She enjoyed traveling, sewing and knitting.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Ingals.
Jane is survived by her husband, Gerry Stockton, whom she married on Oct. 7, 1950 in Spartansburg; a daughter, Gayle Jaloszynski and her husband, John, of Northville, Michigan; a son, Timothy Stockton and his wife, Jeanne, of Spartansburg; a brother, Melvin Rogers, of Spartansburg; two grandsons, Darren and Eric Stockton, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call at Saint Titus Roman Catholic Church, 513 W. Main St., Titusville on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10. Rev. Walter E. Packard will officiate. Due to CDC regulations, masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spartansburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 233, Spartansburg, Pa. 16434.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visitbrackenfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.