Debra J. Proper Biddle, 59, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center, in Mississippi, Debbie was born on Feb. 19, 1960, in Titusville, to Leroy Proper and Beatrice Hosking Peeples Proper. She married Donald Biddle, who survives, in 1984 in Titusville, before starting on a journey with him around the world while he served in the U.S. Air Force. This journey took them to California, Massachusetts, Arkansas, Arizona, Japan and Mississippi, where they lived since 2004. Debra loved playing her computer game POGO and playing bingo at the Mark Seymour VFW Post 5699 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She adored her children, grandchildren, grandfriends, family, friends and her three fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, five sisters Dylis Peeples, BeaAnn Allen, Mary Proper, Denise Proper, and Patty Proper; and four brothers, John, Tom and David Peeples and Martin Proper.
In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Alisha Biddle, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, her son, Donald Biddle Jr. and wife, Jennifer, of Ocean Springs, a brother, Joseph Proper, of Melbourne, Florida, sister, Tammy Cusack and husband, Brian, of Surprise, Arizona, special friend, Dione Jones and husband, Lawrence, of Biloxi, three grandchildren, Haile, Jayme and James Gibbs Jr., of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as well as her future granddaughter, who will be born in January 2020, Kaela Jean Biddle, and special grandfriends, Cameron and Lizzie Colvin and Lawren Jones, of Biloxi, Mississippi, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with a 1 p.m. chapel service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mark Seymour VFW Post 5699, P.O., Box 612 Ocean Springs, MS, 39564 or the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 4400 Audubon Lane, Gautier, MS, 39553.
