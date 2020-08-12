Mrs. Caryn Lee Johnson, 54, of Titusville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Caryn was born on April 4, 1966 in Oil City to James and Sally Wright Karns. She married Rob Johnson on April 4, 1992 in Titusville.
She was a graduate of West Forest High School, Class of 1984.
Caryn worked as a logistics manager for I.A. Construction for 27 years.
She attended Hope Rising Community Church in Clarion.
Caryn enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas with her “bff,” and going to the beach and glamping with her family. She loved her family and their Saturday night card games and never missed a family event or baseball game. Caryn also enjoyed going to the casino.
Caryn is survived by her husband Rob, of Titusville; her mother Sally, of Tionesta; three children, Chris Johnson and wife, Makiya, of Evansville, Indiana, Curtis Marino and fiancé, Haylee, of Lucinda, and Robby Johnson and wife, Alexis, of Noblesville, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Ra’sheeda, Tyler, Serenity, Cherish, Syeshia, Connor, Cambria and Penelope; four siblings, David Durstine and wife, Karen, of Tidioute, Mark Durstine and wife, Diana, of Pleasantville, Jody Durstine and wife, Roxy, of Sugar Grove, and Elana Murray and husband, Gary, of Apex, North Carolina; numerous nieces and nephews and four granddogs.
She was preceded in death by her father, James, and her stepmother, Twila.
Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc., 303 N. Washington St., on Thursday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday from the funeral home at 11 a.m., with Pastor Harry Hoff officiating.
Interment will be at Jerusalem Corners Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to ASERACare Hospice, 12664 state Route 19 S., Waterford, Pa. 16441.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
