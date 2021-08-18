Catie Nicole Hunt, 21, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday evening, Aug. 16, 2021.
Catie was born on March 29, 2000 in Titusville, a daughter of Shelby Hunt and Steven Deeter.
Catie was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 2018.
She recently enjoyed painting and also spending time with her nephew, Kayden.
Catie is survived by her mother, Shelby Hunt and companion, Patrick Daley, of Titusville; her father, Steven Deeter, of Titusville; her maternal grandparents, Joanne Hunt and John Hunt, of Townville; her maternal great-grandmother, Arlene Murphy, of Townville; a brother, Tyler Deeter and fiancée, Kenzie Wilcox, of Titusville; a stepbrother, Sean Daley, of Cochranton; a nephew, Kayden Deeter, of Titusville, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Anna Thomas, and an aunt, Tracey Hunt.
No public visitation will be observed. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home.
The Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, Pa. 16354 is in charge of arrangements.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
