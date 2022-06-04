Sally Lou Kantor, 67, of Titusville passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital.
Sally was born on Sept. 14, 1954, in Grove City to the late Alfred Lawrence and Mary Jane (Tuck) Elder.
She was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1972.
Sally enjoyed volunteering at Red Cross and doing interior decorating.
She was a member of the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church.
Sally loved spending time with her grandchildren, having family gatherings at Kantor’s Landing, helping anyone who was in need and crocheting.
She is survived by her daughters, Kelly Beach and husband, Jesse, of Titusville, and Angel Pipher Hennessy and husband, Jason, of Bel Air, Maryland; grandchildren, Sabian McIntyre, Sagan McIntyre, Caitlyn Hennessy, Jason Hennessy Jr., Kierston Hennessy, Lynzie Schwartz, Zaden Dale and Zyler Beach; a brother, Alan Elder and companion, Sherry, of Titusville; a sister, Debby Rawlings and husband, Dave, of Mt. Wolfe, Pa.; a niece, Cody Falco Davis and husband, Brad, of Rising Sun, Maryland, and a little family friend, Sophia Sutton.
No services are being observed at this time. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date with notifications in The Titusville Herald and online at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 417 N. Monroe St., Titusville, Pa. 16354.
