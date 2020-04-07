Mary Lucille Hanna, 85, of Plant City, Florida, died Monday, March 30, 2020.
She was born July 7, 1934, the youngest daughter of Arch and Mary Gladys (Altenburg), who preceded her in death, as did her sister, Beatrice Royce, and her brother, Ernest.
Lucille, as she was known, grew up in Townville, a small town in northwest Pennsylvania, where her family owned a hardware store and she doted on her horse, Tony. In addition, music played an important role in her life, singing and the trumpet in the high school band, and she was an accomplished baker — she even won a state fair ribbon in the pie competition as a teenager. She was also a clever seamstress, her nimble fingers fashioning closets of clothes and housefuls of window dressings and other projects.
Lucille and Jack, her husband of 61 years, loved entertaining and traveling, especially their 11 years of motor home adventures. The couple retired to Sun City Center, Florida, where they lived for 20 years after Jack retired from J.C.Penney Co.
Lucille is survived by her daughters, Cindy Hanna, Mar (Hanna) and son-in-law, John Harrer; son, Mark and daughter-in-law, Margaret (Billitter); seven grandchildren, Nicole (Jonathon) Hanlon, Jessica (Robert) Ruwe, Jack (Erin) Harrer, Marissa Harrer, Megan Hanna, Morgan (Mark) D’Angolini and Molli (Jason) Worrell; and four — almost five! — precious great-grandchildren; Madeline, Colt, Hannah, Olivia and Sage, who is due anytime.
No service is planned at this time due to recent national concerns.
A family memorial is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Kingsley Cemetery (in remembrance of Jack & Lucille Hanna), 29234 Lyona Rd., Guys Mills, Pa. 16327.
