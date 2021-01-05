Marjorie (Marge) Ruth Rathburn Larson, 91, formerly of Federal Heights, Colorado passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at home with her family.
Mrs. Larson was born on Nov. 10, 1929 in Bradford. She was a long-time resident of Youngsville. She was married to Byron (Bud ) Larson in 1954 and shared a life of 52 years.
Marge was a successful businesswoman, owning the Nail Studio in Warren, until her retirement in 1990. Upon her retirement, Marge and Bud moved to Colorado to be with their family and live out their lives.
After Bud passed in 2006, Marge remarried at the age of 81, to John P. Moles, who survives. Marge lived out her life as a devout Jehovah’s Witness, who loved to share the truth of the Bible to everyone she met.
Marge was always the life of the party, to which everyone was drawn. Marge was a strong, loving and kind person and the matriarch of her family. Family and friends knew her as “In Charge Marge.”
Marge is preceded in death by her husband, Bud Larson; daughter, Linda Larson; mother, Ruth Rathburn; father, Walter Rathburn, and brother, Lynn Rathburn.
Marge is survived by herhusband, John Moles; brother, Tommy Rathburn, three children; daughter, Sharon Gordon and husband, Don, daughter, Paula Lascola Larson and son, Edwin (Guy) Larson, five grandchildren; Jennifer Tellmann Byrd and husband, Bob, Jeffery Tellmann, Andrea Lascola Foster, Nicki Lascola and Sinjin Larson, six great- grandchildren; Dustin Byrd and wife, Stacey Massarotti Byrd, Tera Tellmann, Clayton Tellmann and wife, Jordan Burch Tellmann, Ryan Foster, Alyssa Foster and William Foster, along with one very close sister-in-law, Marcella Rathburn, two nephews, Marty and Gary Rathburn, and two nieces, Brenda and Vicki Rathburn.
A memorial services is planned for a later date via Zoom.
