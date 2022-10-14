Marie (Mimi) Taylor, 96

Marie (Mimi) Taylor passed away on October, 13 2022. She was born on January 1, 1926 to Patrick and Arlene (Rushlander) Malone.
For the past 6 years Mimi had resided at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She formally resided at 202 W. Bloss St. in Titusville, where she had staked claim as the “B” of Bloss St. She cared deeply for her neighborhood and her close neighbors, many who were lifelong friends. She made a mean loaf of bread and generously would pass those out amongst the neighbors.
She was educated within the Titusville School District, graduating with the class of 1943. She furthered her education at Dubois School of Business and was an excellent bookkeeper. After graduation she worked for Curtis Wright in Buffalo, Ruhl Smith, and most notably the Titusville YMCA. She was very politically active with the Democratic committee and had a hand in placing many Judges, Commissioners and Congressmen into their positions. She had been a member of the Colonel Drake CB club and the Auxiliary Police. During those years her most memorable experience was using her Aux Police and CB knowledge to lead a chapter of the Hells Angels out of Scheide Park who had stopped to rest. She was a very proud mom of 3 wonderful children.
After her retirement she enjoyed the time spent with all her grandchildren, traveling back and forth to Florida with many of them to visit their uncle and cousins.
Her gypsy/rebel soul pulled her all over the US to see the sites and meet new and interesting people. She enjoyed camping at Indian Valley in West Hickory, water skiing at Tionesta Dam, traveling to Myrtle Beach, stopping in the Badlands, checking out the Queen Mary docked in NYC, exploring ghost towns in Arizona and driving countless times to Gainesville Fl. She loved music and dancing and won a few Jitterbug contests. She had owned a Honda motorcycle and several classic cars including a Mach 1Mustang. She was a fearless woman.
Mimi is survived by 2 sons, Jan and Nicolas (Janet) Matkozich and a daughter Ginger McCann. 10 grandchildren, Mariah and Devin, Patrick and Maria, Sarah, Kevin, Siobhan, Gage, Zoe and Nicole. She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren. Mimi is also survived by her sister Marjorie Weidner and her family.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Healthcare facility for their love and compassion they showed our mother over the course of her stay. They were a tremendous asset to care for our feisty mom.
Mimi’s wish to be donated to science was fulfilled by the ScienceCare facility where they graciously accepted her body and in return will plant a tree in her honor. A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Titusville YMCA or to Benson Memorial Library.
