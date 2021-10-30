Shawn E. Tharp, 53, of Prospect St., Union City, Pa., died on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital, Erie. Pa.
He was born on July 8, 1968 in Erie, a son of the late Franklin and Dorothy Whiteman Tharp in Erie.
Shawn attended school in Wattsburg and later Titusville, where he graduated in 1988.
He then worked for Troyer Farms for over 25 years, where he was a machine operator. He later worked for Shearer’s Snack Foods for the last several years where he was shift supervisor. Shawn also was a code enforcement officer for the borough of Union City and worked security for the Civic Center, local fairs and Canadohta Lake Roller Rink.
Shawn had many hobbies including going to estate and garage sales (he inherited that from his dad), and going to Las Vegas. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed hanging out with friends from work. His Jeep was his pride and joy.
Shawn’s family will miss his laugh and sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and two sons.
In addition to Shawn’s parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law, Donald Conant Jr.
Shawn is survived by his wife, Tricia Tharp, whom he married in Union City, on Oct. 25, 1997. He is also by his two sons, Brent and Jesse Tharp, of Union City; one sister, Chris Douglass and husband, Jeff, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; two brothers, Kevin Tharp and wife, Jane, of Conneautville, Dave Kunselman and wife, Dottie, of North East; mother-in-law, Chris Conant and husband, Don, of Union City; father-in-law, David Lillie and companion, Bev Patterson, of Corry; sisters-in-law, Ruthann Becker and husband, Jeb, of Titusville, and Jane Chesley and husband, Jay, of Edinboro, and brother-in-law, Jamie Conant and wife, Jenny, of Corry.
Shawn is also survived by many nieces and nephews, Chad (Liz), Emily, Jordan (Felicia) and Justin (Elena) Douglass, Kyle Tharp, Jimmy and Lauran Becker, Trinity and Trent Chesley, Jamie Jr., Mikayla and Dawn Conant, and great-nieces and nephew, Navaya, Stephanie and Killian.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Union City Church of the Nazarene, 119 S. Main St., Union City on Monday from 2-4 p.m., and 6-8 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Rev. George Tutor will officiate. The service may be viewed on the Bracken Funeral Home’s Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank the compassionate nurses at St. Vincent hospital’s stepdown ICU for the amazing care they gave to Shawn and the caring support to his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Union City Church of the Nazarene, 119 S. Main St., Union City, Pa. 16438.
Arrangements are under the care of Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa. 16407.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please visit brackenfh.com.
