Robert L. Higby, 62, of Meadville, passed away, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Jan. 31, 1958, in Meadville, a son of Bernard I. Higby, Sr. and Elizabeth T. (Parrasewich) Higby.
He was a 1975 graduate of Meadville Area High School, where he participated in gymnastics and was the only one for several years to be able to perform the “Iron Cross” on the rings.
Robert was a “jack of all trades,” skilled in stone masonry and all areas of construction, and worked as a well tender for over 25 years.
Robert loved music and played guitar with the Silver Eagle Band in his early years.
He will be known for always making the best of any situation and loving life, as well as his family.
Robert is survived by the love of his life, Celeste F. Higby, of Meadville; a daughter, Jessica L. Topka and her husband, Paul, of Pittsburgh; two sons, Joshua R. Higby and his wife, Donna, of San Antonio, Texas and Travis I. Higby, of Meadville; three step-sons, Ian Stefaniszyn and Ashley, of Grove City, Brin Stefaniszyn and his wife, Malayna, of Pittsburgh and Van Stefaniszyn, of Grove City; five grandchildren, Connor Higby, Elizabeth and Maximus Topka and Loden and Laeli Stefaniszyn; a sister, Annette Eccles and her husband, Daryl, of Saegertown; and a brother, Bernard Higby, Jr. and his wife, Rhonda, of Pittsburgh and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Robert's memory to a charity of the donor's choice.
Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Robert's Book of Memories online at warrenfh.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.
