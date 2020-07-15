Emmett A. “Junior” Rosenberg, Jr., 86, formerly of Hydetown (Mystic Park), went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after suffering a stroke.
He had been a resident of the Crawford County Care Center, in Saegertown, for the past several years.
Junior was born on Oct. 1, 1933, in Titusville, to the late Emmett A. and Hazel M. (Thomas) Rosenberg, Sr.
He was formerly employed in Titusville by several lumber mills; Fisher & Young, Spartywoods, Taylor Ramsey and at the Terrace Farm.
Junior was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and Faith Temple.
He loved listening to country music and taking pictures.
Junior is survived by a brother, William M. Rosenberg and wife, Emma Jean, of Youngsville; four sisters, Shirley Cotterman, of Tidioute, Mary Lou Cyranowski, of North East, Betty E. Rosenberg and Barbara Rosenberg, of Saegertown; two sisters-in-law, Kate Rosenberg, of Cooperstown and Cora Rosenberg, of Titusville and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Franklin “Tom” Rosenberg and James E. Rosenberg.
Junior was a well-loved person wherever he went.
No services are being observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family go to garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.
