Virginia D. Hummer, 81, of Deltona, Florida went to be with her heavenly father on May 3, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1939 to Agnes Reagle and Harold DuPont in Meadville. Ginnie married Richard E. Hummer on June 30, 1978. They blended their children, Deb Szitas, Dr. Robert Crisman, Dale Hummer, Laura Dempsey and Douglas Hummer.
Ginnie worked as an accountant and retired from Greenleaf Corp. in Saegertown. She cherished time with family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and baking, to name a few. She was very active with her church. She was a leader with the Awana program at Lyona Bible Church.
Ginnie is survived by her husband, Richard E. Hummer, of 41 years, Dr. Robert and Kathy Crisman, Dale and Donna Hummer, Laura Dempsey, Douglas and Debbie Hummer and Mark Szitas. Her grandchildren include; Danielle and Christopher Monroe, Samantha and Michael Martinez, Scott and Megan Hummer, Rachel Corliss and Buddy Johns, Torry and Josh Fulbright, Meghan and Keith Heidel, Logan Dempsey, Mathew Crisman, Chuck Szitas, Jeremy Szitas, nine great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Ginnie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Agnes and Fred Reagle and Harold DuPont; her daughter, Deborah Szitas, and grandparents Leonard and Ruby Torrey.
A celebration of life will be held on May 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lohman Funeral Home, 1681 Providence Blvd., Deltona, Florida 32725.
Her final resting place will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice.
